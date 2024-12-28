Salman Khan twins with niece Ayat cutting a 4-tier cake in Jamnagar; Mukesh-Nita Ambani cheer from crowd: WATCH

Salman Khan is a dedicated family man and always celebrates his birthday and important occasions with his family. Recently, the superstar celebrated his 59th birthday in style along with niece Ayat Sharma in a grand birthday bash with his family. His family and good friends Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani graced the celebrations.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared an inside video from the actor's grand birthday bash in Jamnagar. Khan welcomed his birthday in a midnight bash at his younger sister Arpita Khan's residence, and the next day, his whole family jetted off for Jamnagar.

The celebration was a double delight as it coincided with the 5th birthday of his adorable niece, Ayat Sharma. Salman and Ayat went on to cut a beautiful two-tier cake in white and yellow hues adorned with edible flowers. Their family members and close friends joined them in the grand affair, and the guest list also included popular Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani.

The Dabangg actor and Ayat, daughter of his younger sister Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma stole the spotlight as they twinned in black outfits, making a perfect pair for the special occasion. Khan wore a black shirt while Ayat wore a shimmery frock with a black coat, and her mamu (uncle) Salman held her in his arms for the cake-cutting activity. It gave a glimpse into their heartfelt bond, and the celebration became a star-studded event that was also attended by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who share a close bond with the Khan family.

The video was soon flooded with good wishes and comments by his fans. One fan wrote, "Happy birthday, Salman Bhai," with cake and balloon emojis. Another fan added, "Salman Khan is a complete man."

Earlier, some other glimpse into the event was shared by his fans online, which showcased the grand venue decked up for the celebration. It was an evening of music, tasty food, and heartfelt moments that went viral online.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R Murugadoss. Its teaser was released a day after the birthday to treat his fans to the special occasion and received immense praise from his fans. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and more in key roles.

Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025 and is expected to be an action-packed film showcasing the superstar in a grand avatar.

