Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik unite for a reality show amid divorce reports; Fans are now confused

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer and her husband Shoaib Malik have been hitting headlines lately due to their divorce reports. Though the couple hasn't made an official announcement yet. Amid their separation rumours, the duo has united for a reality show. On Saturday, it was announced that Sania and Shoaib will appear together on a reality show named The Mirza Malik Show. The show's announcement has left the fans confused.

The announcement of their show was made on an OTT platform's Instagram handle. The first look poster was launched that featured Sania and Shoaib. The duo is seen smiling and posing together with Burj Khalifa's view in the backdrop. However, they haven't shared the poster on their respective Instagram handles yet. Soon after the poster was unvieled, some of their fans expressed joy. A fan wrote, "Bohat achaa Laga Dil Khush hogaya ka yeah sath hain." Another fan commented, "Please never get separated. You look good together."

Others were seen calling it a 'PR stunt'. One of the comments read, "So divorce was for publicity purposes." Another comment read, "I think this was shot long back, ab release kar rahe hain maybe because the show will be affected they are not announcing their divorce. After the show airs they might confirm."

'They are officially divorced now'

Recently, a friend of Shoaib claimed that the couple has already parted ways. According to Inside Sport, the source revealed, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”

How did separation rumours start?

Recently, Sania dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram story that read, "Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah." Her story led to separation speculation. The duo got married in 2010 and they were later blessed with a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.