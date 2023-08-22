EXCLUSIVE: Khalnayak to rerelease in September, part 2 in works; Subhash Ghai says ‘After Gadar 2’s success..’

In June this year, Sanjay Dutt had posted about celebrating 30 years of his iconic film - Khalnayak, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, its director Subhash Ghai opened up about bringing the film back for his audience. “We have already planned to release Khalnayak on September 4 through Mukta Arts Cinema, where we have more than 100 screens. We will celebrate the rerelease of the film with the press,” shares Ghai, whose 1993 film also features Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff.

The filmmaker adds that Khalnayak, Karma, Saudagar and Pardes are all iconic films, and he has been asked by many producers and studios to remake these films, or make their sequels. “So you may hear some news very soon from our company about a sequel of one of these big iconic films. We have a story lab, they keep working on the story, and I am heading that department. People love nostalgia, and Ballu Balram of Khalnayak may appear on the screen in a big way,” says Subhash Ghai.

He elaborates, “I have been getting many messages after Gadar 2’s success, ‘why don’t you make Khalnayak 2?’ So we are contemplating on it and you will hear the news very soon. It will have Sanjay and a new star, both of them together.”

Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram Post

In June, Sanjay Dutt had written on Instagram, “I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhash Ji and Mukta Arts for making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak.”

