Sara Ali Khan is all smiles as she celebrates birthday with paps; cuts cake and distributes sweets; WATCH

Actress Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today (August 12, 2024), marking another year of her vibrant career. Known for her impressive performances in films such as Kedarnath, Simmba, and Love Aaj Kal, Sara continues to captivate audiences with her talent. To celebrate her special day, she shared a joyful moment with the paparazzi by cutting a cake and distributing sweets. Her down-to-earth gesture added a personal touch to her birthday festivities.

In the video, the Atrangi Re actress is seen wearing a serene white suit, looking as beautiful as ever. With a smile on her face, she enters the room and thanks the paparazzi for their birthday wishes. The actress then sits down to cut her birthday cake and paps sing Happy Birthday to her. Later, she distributed sweets to everyone.

Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The anthology film will see her paired alongside Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time. The actress was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Reports suggest that the shooting schedule was spread across Delhi NCR, including locations such as Connaught Place, Mandi House, and Hauz Khas, with the final day spent filming in the metro in Gurugram. The Delhi NCR segment lasted just 3-4 days before the crew returned to Bombay for the second schedule. Meanwhile, Kapur has already wrapped up shooting his part for the movie.

It’s important to note that the film was originally set to be first released on March 29 this year, coinciding with Good Friday and then later on September 13. However, the filmmakers announced a change in the release date. The film will hit the theatres on November 29, 2024.

About Metro In Dino, the film is produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. The film is reportedly believed to depict stories of bittersweet relationships in a modern-day scenario.

