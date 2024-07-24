Sonu Nigam gets emotional at Tishaa Kumar’s prayer-meet; Krishan Kumar consoles him as he breaks down in his lap

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of Krishan Kumar and the cousin of Bhushan Kumar, unfortunately passed away on July 18, 2024. She was just 20 years old and was battling a prolonged illness. Following her last rites, a prayer meet was held on July 22 that was attended by several members of Bollywood. Meanwhile, a video of Sonu Nigam breaking down at the prayer meet has been going viral on the internet.

Sonu Nigam cries inconsolably at the prayer meet of Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar

Among several Bollywood celebrities, singer Sonu Nigam also arrived at the prayer meet of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Kumar’s daughter, Tishaa Kumar. An inside video was posted by Siddharth Mohan who was also a part of the meet. In a short clip, we can see Sonu Nigam walking up to the bereaved Krishan to offer his condolences and sitting on the floor close to him.

However, struggling to keep his calm, the singer rested his head on Krishan’s lap and wept inconsolably. In return, we see Krishan consoling him. Notably, the singer has collaborated with T-Series on various projects and songs.

Bollywood celebs at the prayer meet of Tishaa Kumar

Apart from Sonu Nigam, we can also see actors like Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan and Fardeen Khan present to offer condolences to the bereaved family. In addition to this, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, and singers Udit Narayan and Shaan amongst others were seen standing by the Kumar family in their toughest phase.

About Tishaa Kumar's unfortunate demise

Notably, a statement was issued by the family announcing the sad demise of Tishaa Kumar. It read, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected."

Initially, the last rites were supposed to be performed on July 21 but had to be postponed due to bad weather conditions in Mumbai. According to ETimes, the family announced the same in a statement, stating, “The prayer meet remains as per schedule. It takes place at Ruby Ballroom, Hotel Sahara Star, on Monday at July 22 at 4 pm. Your presence and support during this difficult time would be deeply appreciated."

For the unversed, one of Tishaa’s last public appearances was at the premiere of Animal in November 2023.

