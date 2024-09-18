Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir's THESE songs ft Jaaved Jaaferi are considered two of his 'most underrated' dance numbers by actor-dancer

Jaaved Jaaferi is an actor and ace dancer who has been associated with the Indian film industry for ages. In his extensive career, the artist has shared the screen with several B-town biggies like Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and many others. He also performed two dance numbers, out of many, which according to him are two of the most underrated songs of his career. Recently, the Dhamaal actor revealed that these performances were with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

While talking to India Today about his film career, Jaaved Jaaferi recalled dancing on two peppy numbers with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The Besharam actor recalled that in the 1990 romance film titled Jawani Zindabad, he played ‘the so-called second lead’ after Aamir. In it, there was a song which was choreographed by Saroj Khan and it had about 50 to 100 dancers. “I feel, in my opinion, this was one of the most underrated songs of my career. Even the production of the song was massive, but it didn’t get its due,” he stated in the chat.

Further on, the actor spoke about the film Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!, led by Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Ketan Mehta. Speaking about the second ‘underrated performance’ Javed divulged that the song had a very mafia-like vibe to it, composed by Shankar Mahadevan. “The way the song was shot to everything else, for me, this surely was something that I enjoyed,” Jaaferi added.

Having said that, he stated that if he had to pick one track that was a game-changer for him then it would be from the 1988 horror film, Woh Phir Aayegi starring Rajesh Khanna, Farha Naaz, Moon Moon Sen, and Shekhar Suman. The Total Dhamaal actor revealed that it had the number Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hain for which the producer had given him the levy to put the entire song together. What he felt unusual was that the filmmaker instructed him to be in the frame by himself for four-and-a-half minutes and dance to the song. Since something like this had never happened before to any actor, he felt it was groundbreaking.

