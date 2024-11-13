Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhry’s musical romantic saga to re-release in theaters on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the 'king of romance,' significant credit goes to his romantic roles in the 90s and early 2000s. As the actor impresses fans by choosing different roles, fans miss his classic romance. But, they have an opportunity to rejoice as Subhash Ghai's musical romantic saga starring SRK and Mahima Chaudhry will re-release in cinemas on November 15, 2024.

The official Instagram handle of PVR Cinemas announced the news, and fans couldn't be more excited. Pardes is remembered for its memorable music and interesting storyline about cultural differences between India and the West. It was a landmark film in the 90s, and films often included the themes of NRI. The opportunity to re-watch the grand film on the big screen is exciting.

Sharing the news, PVR Cinemas penned, "A story that speaks straight to your heart. The iconic masterpiece Pardes is returning to the big screen at PVR INOX on November 15."

Fans soon shared their excitement to watch the film in the comment section, and one user penned, "Excited to see this on the big screen," and another user wrote, "Best news ever….My favorite film."

Pardes follows the journey of Arjun (Shah Rukh Khan), a non-resident Indian who returns to India to help his foster father get his son married to his friend's daughter, Ganga. However, Ganga and Arjun end up falling in love. Apart from King Khan's romantic role, the film marked the debut of Mahima in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Apart from the film, its music made headlines and was loved by the masses, with chart-topping hits like Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain and Meri Mehbooba, composed by duo Nadeem-Shravan.

Apart from Pardes, Shah Rukh Khan's 2003 hit Kal Ho Naa Ho is also set to re-release in cinemas on the same day, and it's a pure delight for his fans. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Veer Zara also re-released in India and aboard.

ALSO READ: 21 Years of Kal Ho Naa Ho: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan’s ‘timeless’ rom-com to re-release in cinemas on THIS date