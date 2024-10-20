WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam wins over internet with his cutesy response as paps asks him ‘SRK sir ko salaam bolna’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan was spotted in the city. The little one left everyone’s heart melting as he reacted to paps’ request asking him to extend his regards to his father.

By Krishma Sharma
Published on Oct 20, 2024  |  07:44 PM IST |  246
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam is among the most popular star-kids of Bollywood. Just like his superstar dad, every time the little munchkin steps out, the internet goes gaga over his cuteness. Recently, the star-kiddo yet again won over the internet with his cute reaction after the paps asked him to extend their wishes to King Khan.

Today, on October 20, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan was spotted in the city. In the video shared by the paps, the little one was seen getting into the car while he was surrounded by them. The paps requested him ‘SRK sir ko salaam bolna (Pay our regards to SRK sir).’ In his response, the little one cutely nodded his head in agreement.

Take a look


ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Fabulous Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and more arrive at Sunita Kapoor’s house for celebration

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles