WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam wins over internet with his cutesy response as paps asks him ‘SRK sir ko salaam bolna’

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam is among the most popular star-kids of Bollywood. Just like his superstar dad, every time the little munchkin steps out, the internet goes gaga over his cuteness. Recently, the star-kiddo yet again won over the internet with his cute reaction after the paps asked him to extend their wishes to King Khan.

Today, on October 20, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan was spotted in the city. In the video shared by the paps, the little one was seen getting into the car while he was surrounded by them. The paps requested him ‘SRK sir ko salaam bolna (Pay our regards to SRK sir).’ In his response, the little one cutely nodded his head in agreement.

