Shah Rukh Khan is a 'natakwala' first and a superstar later, shares NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy: ‘It takes guts to stand out'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, adored by fans both in India and across the globe, has built a lasting legacy in the industry. Recently, National School of Drama director Chittaranjan Tripathy praised Khan, calling him a ‘natakwala’ first and a superstar later. He emphasized that it takes immense courage to stand out in the complex world of showbiz.

In an interview with PTI, NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy, an accomplished theatre, TV, and film artist, expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan’s incredible journey from being an ordinary person from an ordinary family to achieving global fame.

He highlighted the superstar's deep connection to theatre, noting that he considers him a theatre artist first and a superstar second, crediting his theatrical roots for much of his success. He said, “I consider him a natakwala first, he is a superstar later,”

He expressed that SRK's journey from an ordinary individual to achieving extraordinary success resonates deeply with him. Although not in the same position, he feels a sense of connection due to their shared background in theatre, almost as if he sees himself in Shah Rukh's story.

Chittaranjan mentioned that the style the Dunki actor developed for himself was fresh, unique, and independent, gaining acceptance from millions. He emphasized that it is Khan’s strong belief in himself that contributes to his brilliance.

He further stated, "It takes guts to stand out in a maze like this. His self-belief is truly commendable,"

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his next project, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand. This film will be a special one as it brings SRK and his daughter, Suhana Khan, together on screen for the first time.

The action-packed film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in crucial roles. Production is expected to begin in January 2025, with the film aiming for a release around Eid 2026.

