THROWBACK: When Yash Chopra scolded Shah Rukh Khan angrily for THIS reason; ‘You have never taken…’

Although it’s not Throwback Thursday, we are still taking a trip down memory lane featuring legendary director Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. Known for his iconic contributions to Indian cinema, Chopra directed Shah Rukh in several timeless classics such as Darr, Dil To Pagal Hai and Veer Zaara. In an old chat, Yash Chopra scolded King Khan for never asking about the story of the films, adding, “You have never taken a penny from me during the production of any of my films.”

In an old video, Yash Chopra recalled his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan, stating that SRK was the only actor he had met in 20 years who never asked about the story of any of his films. According to Chopra, Shah Rukh would always respond by saying, "Adi (Aditya Chopra) has written it, you’re directing? I'll do it," without questioning the payment.

The director added that the actor never took any money during the production of the films. Chopra also shared that whenever he gave him money just before a film’s release, SRK would call him and say, "I think you’ve given me a bit too much."

Chopra further mentioned a time when he had called Jawan actor, expressing frustration about his absence before the film began. He told SRK, "I understand you're busy, but we should meet once before the film goes on the floor."

The Veer-Zaara director revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had told him that there was no need for them to meet as he would not listen to the story of the film. He further mentioned that he would accept whatever amount Chopra offered him and that they had an understanding– once he committed to working on Chopra’s film, he would not take on any other project until that film was completed.

Yash Chopra, often hailed as the King of Romance in Indian cinema, was a distinguished director and producer whose career spanned over five decades. His directorial debut, Dhool Ka Phool (1959), delved into the social ramifications of a child born out of wedlock and garnered significant acclaim.

In 1970, Chopra established Yash Raj Films, which has since become one of India's most prominent production companies. His contributions to Indian cinema have left an indelible mark, and his legacy continues to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike.

