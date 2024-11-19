Shah Rukh Khan opens up on dealing with failures, shares he cries 'a lot in the bathroom’; says 'You have to remember...'

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated for his unmatched stardom, shared a candid glimpse into his journey. While he enjoys immense success today, the path wasn’t always smooth. Reflecting on failures, he revealed a personal ritual of coping—allowing himself to break down in solitude while analyzing missteps, whether in decisions, strategies, or execution, as a way to rise stronger each time.

Shah Rukh Khan recently graced the Global Freight Summit in Dubai. At the event, he shared his perspective on handling failures, offering an uplifting message. He said, “I hate feeling it and then I cry a lot in the bathroom. I don't show it to anyone.”

Reflecting on setbacks, the Bollywood superstar highlighted the need for self-reflection over self-pity. Admitting moments of despair, he emphasized the importance of taking responsibility, learning from mistakes, and moving forward with renewed determination. His candid approach serves as a reminder that even the biggest icons confront challenges with resilience and introspection.

The Jawan actor delved deeper into dealing with setbacks, offering a philosophical take. He likened life to being an ant swept by the wind—not a force working against you, but simply doing what it does.

He emphasized the importance of not blaming life for failures but instead identifying what went wrong, recalibrating, and coming back stronger. With a touch of humor and humility, the actor reminded everyone of the power of resilience and self-improvement in navigating life’s challenges.

Advertisement

“You have to remember that it must be something that I did wrong or the business did wrong, or the strategy and marketing went wrong... and I need to figure it out. Recalibrate and come back,” King Khan said.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next venture, King, an action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This marks his first collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan, who is undergoing intense training for action sequences alongside the superstar.

The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Munjya fame Abhay Verma. Produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand, the project is set to begin filming in January 2025 as per exclusive report in Pinkvilla, with an Eid 2026 release planned, promising a star-studded cinematic spectacle.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan says he wouldn’t advise his younger self; his reason proves his wit: ‘I think I would…’