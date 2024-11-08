Shah Rukh Khan’s fans worried about him after death threats; support superstar for not coming at his balcony to greet fans on birthday

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan also received a death threat from Chhattisgarh. According to reports, Bandra Police Station received a call threatening the actor and demanding Rs 50 lakh. Soon after this shocking news made headlines, SRK fans took to social media and defended his decision not to meet them at his balcony on his birthday this year.

Every year, Shah Rukh Khan comes to the balcony of his Mumbai house Mannat to greet the scores of fans who wait for his glimpse during his birthday. But unlike every year, this time on November 2, the streets near his house remained empty as heavy security hindered people from gathering around.

A while ago, news of King Khan receiving a threatening call from an unidentified person made his fans worried. Soon after, they took to X (formerly Twitter) and defended his decision not to meet his excited fans on his birthday this year. Some even expressed their concern over Shah Rukh’s safety.

In his tweet, a user penned, “Now it's striking to SRKians that it was probably the best decision from SRK that he didn't come out on his balcony on his birthday. Nothing is more important to us than his safety. Stay safe and take care @iamsrk.”

Another one wrote, “LOL sahi kiya that SRK skipped coming to the balcony this year. He won’t prioritize his life more than fans. Some of y'ol need to be real.”

A third stated that Shah Rukh’s safety should also be increased, just like Salman Khan’s.

In his post, a user urged King Khan’s fans to stay strong. He expressed, “My Dearest #ShahRukhKhan Fans Stay Strong SRKIANS. You all are very sweet and God is with you' you don't need to worry. All will Be Fine Soon !! Stay Safe @iamsrk sir You are a person who teaches everyone to live with love. Lot's of Love and we are with you.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

