WATCH: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan serve royal vibes as they arrive hand-in-hand at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding; Karisma Kapoor joins
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor among others are all set to celebrate Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s grand wedding festivities. Check out the videos of their arrival.
The D Day is finally here! After stirring the internet with their pre-wedding festivities, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are all set to tie the nuptial knot. The friends and family of the couple has already started to make an entry including Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor among others.
On February 21, Kareena Kapoor made a royal entry with husband Saif Ali Khan at the wedding function of her cousin, Aadar Jain with Alekha Advani. In a video shared by the paps, the actress arrived hand-in-hand making a stylish entry for the special occasion. They delightfully posed for the paps beaming bright smiles.
For the special occasion, the actress looked regal in a red-saree paired with statement necklace and earrings. The actress carried a matching potli bag alongside while her husband served nawab vibes in a black bandhgala with white pajama.
In addition to this, Karisma Kapoor kept it significant and fashionable in a pastel saree with her hair tied in a bun. She acknowledged the paps with a smile and waved at them before leaving.