Rhea Chakraborty visits Siddhivinayak Temple with her family days after clean chit in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

The year 2020 was quite a difficult period for actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family following Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. And now, after the highly controversial case garnered massive public and media attention, a few days back, CBI filed its closure report on the case and gave a clean chit to Rhea. In response to this, the actress sought blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple with her family.

On March 24, Rhea Chakraborty and her family sought the holy blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple. In a video shared by the paps, the actress was accompanied by her father and brother, Showik Chakraborty. She was seen figuring out the way inside the temple premises and before going inside, the trio— Rhea, her brother, and her father smiled brightly and posed for the paparazzi with folded hands.

They also chanted "Ganpatti Bappa Moreya" with the shutterbugs. After a while, the family returned after seeking blessings with a tilak on their foreheads.

Rhea Chakraborty visits Siddhivinayak Temple

For her holy visit, Rhea looked gorgeous in a green ethnic suit paired with a floral cotton dupatta. She partially tied her hair and opted for regular makeup. Meanwhile, Showik sported a white kurta with matching denims.



After the CBI submitted its closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the actress hasn’t commented publicly on the matter. Her brother Showik on the other hand, shared an old Instagram post and wrote, "Satyamev Jayate."

Rhea’s legal counsel Satish Maneshinde on Saturday welcomed the closure report and released a statement on the case. As per Hindustan Times, he stated that he salutes Rhea and her family who ‘suffered’ the ‘inhuman treatment’ in the years that followed.

For the unversed, the CBI filed a closure report in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after almost 4.5 years on Saturday, March 22, 2025. It was stated in the case that there was no scientific evidence to prove that someone instigated the late actor to commit suicide.

The above-mentioned portal also revealed that the CBI submitted two separate closure reports in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, one before a special court in Patna and the other before a special court in Mumbai.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.