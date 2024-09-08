Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia and ‘all hot people in one reel’ from Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; WATCH

On September 7, 2024, the Ambanis hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, attended by several top celebrities who arrived in style. Socialite Orhan Awatramani later shared a compilation video on Instagram, featuring stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others. One fan commented, "all the hot people in one reel."

In the video, celebrities participated in a fun compilation, showcasing their presence and flaunting their outfits. The video included Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Atlee, Alizeh Agnihotri, Shanaya Kapoor, and Veer Pahariya.

Check out Orry's post here:

Shraddha Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar couldn't resist as they dropped heart emoji's in the comment section Netizens were quick to chime into the comments section. One person wrote, "all hot people in one reel". Someone wrote, "orry makes best reels". One wrote, "Petition to sue whoever uses same mobile back cover as Orry". One person commented, "this reel reminds me of diamond niiii". One person wrote, "Orry ki reel 1 no". One person wrote, "A lots of love creativity chow aesthetically on fire".

Salman Khan was also present at the event, dressed in a brown shirt and white pants. Aamir Khan attended with his sons, Junaid and Azad Khan. Sonam Kapoor arrived with her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja. Other notable attendees included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff, Tania Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani. Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, was seen with his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya. Sachin Tendulkar also arrived with his daughter Sara Tendulkar for the festivities.

Sara Ali Khan attended the festivities alongside her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The sibling duo posed for the cameras at the Ganapati Pooja hosted by the Ambani family. Ibrahim donned a purple sherwani paired with a white churidar for the occasion.

Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant performed their first Ganpati Pooja at home in the evening. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will continue for 10 days, culminating in the Ganapati Visarjan ceremony.

