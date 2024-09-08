Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Nita Ambani vibing with daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant at Antilia's Ganesh Pooja has all our hearts; don’t miss Anant Ambani posing with them: WATCH

Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani and his wife, philanthropist Nita Ambani welcomed home Lord Ganesha at Antilia ahead of the celebrations. On Saturday, the Ambanis hosted a Ganapati Pooja celebration at their residence, inviting several prominent personalities in Mumbai. From Salman Khan to Sachin Tendulkar, we all saw their glimpses of posing for paparazzi at the event last night. A visual of Nita Ambani vibing with her daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant at Antilia's Ganapati Pooja has caught our attention on social media. The glimpse has all our hearts. Anant Ambani also posed with them.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Nita Ambani can be seen standing with her daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant in a photo session area of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia. Both of them are posing for paparazzi while flashing their million-dollar smiles. While Nita looked ravishing in a blue saree, Radhika was gorgeous in a yellow saree with multi-colored patterns.

As seen in the clip, Nita interacts with Radhika while getting clicked at the event. Later, Nita's son and Radhika's husband, Anant Ambani joined them for pictures. Anant opted for an orange sherwani with beige pants for the night.

Watch the video here:

Many famous stars such as Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani graced the Ambanis' Ganapati celebrations on September 7. Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and a few more celebrities were spotted at the event.

Before Ganapati Pooja, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a three-day-long lavish wedding of their son, Anant Ambani and his ladylove, Radhika Merchant. The couple tied the knot on July 12, followed by an Ashirwad ceremony on July 13, and a reception on July 14.

The wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika were a star-studded affair. International celebrities like Kim Kardashian, and Rema attended their grand wedding. While Kim grabbed headlines for her stunning ethnic looks, Rema performed his popular song, Calm Down, at their wedding function.

Coming back to Ganesh Chaturthi, the vibrant festival which started on September 7 will continue for 10 days.

