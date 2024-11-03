Seema Sajdeh addresses younger son Yohan's confusion regarding her and Sohail Khan's relationship status; ‘He needs to know that, good, bad, ugly’

Seema Sajdeh openly discusses her divorce from Sohail Khan with their children, hoping to normalize the topic. In the latest season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the celebrity fashion designer also reflects on her decision to move away from Bandra after the separation and later return at her sons' request. Seema stresses the importance of being honest with her younger son, Yohan, about her and Sohail’s relationship, saying he needs to understand it fully—the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Seema Sajdeh shared in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that she was aware her relationship status would be addressed in the show. She talked about her younger son Yohan's confusion about her and Sohail Khan's relationship status, explaining that while Yohan is still quite young, they do talk openly about it.

She shared that her approach with her children has always been to foster open communication, reassuring them they can share anything with her without fear of anger. Seema added that she strives to see things from her children’s perspective but also encourages them to understand her viewpoint as well.

She said, "Even though Yohan is young, I don’t lie to him, because I think there is so much information out there, he should never think that my mother lied to me. He needs to know that, good, bad, ugly, mumma will me tell me the truth.”

Sajdeh shared that she prioritizes openness with her children to prevent them from feeling confused or left to wonder about things.

She believes that, although the truth might be unsettling at first, it reassures her kids that she has never lied to them. This openness, she explained, allows her son to feel comfortable discussing anything he hears at school or elsewhere, knowing she’ll be there to explain it.

Seema emphasized the importance of maintaining open communication, treating her children like friends. She noted that parenting can’t be approached the same way as in her own upbringing, as today's world is filled with easily accessible information.

If she doesn’t provide answers, she said, her children will find them online instantly. Seema mentioned that her mother had advised her from the beginning to remain honest and considerate, a principle she now follows closely.

She further emphasized her commitment to honesty, mindful that her actions could impact her children, who are still young and at pivotal stages in their lives.

Seema highlighted that because her older son is on the verge of career choices and her younger son is still in school, she’s careful not to let her choices affect them negatively. As a result, whenever these topics arise, Seema ensures they are handled in a natural and authentic manner.

Seema Sajdeh, who married Sohail Khan in 1998, filed for divorce from him in 2022 after 24 years together. The former couple shares two sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan.

Currently, Seema is in a relationship with Vikram Ahuja, her former fiancé before she wed Sohail. In the show, she spoke openly with her son Nirvaan about her new relationship.

Nirvaan expressed his support, telling her he was fine with the relationship and that their happiness would mirror hers.

