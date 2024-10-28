Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal channel their inner Laila Majnu in latest PICS and we can't get enough of it

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 this year. The couple often sets relationship goals, and their PDA on social media says it all. Last week, they attended producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. In her latest pictures, Sonakshi and Zaheer are channeling their inner Laila Majnu, and we can't get enough of it.

On October 28, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. In the pictures, the couple can be seen sporting traditional outfits. Sonakshi looked gorgeous in a red mirror-work suit set and Zaheer opted for a blue kurta and beige loose pants.

In the first photo, Sonakshi and Zaheer pose facing each other. The couple is holding hands as they are about to kiss. The second one shows the actress flashing a million-dollar smile as she keeps her hand on his mouth.

Sonakshi borrowed a line from O Meri Laila, the track from Laila Majnu (2018) and tagged Zaheer in the caption. "Bhooli atthani si bachpan ke kurte mein se mili tu”...My favorite line, from any song ever…and the person who makes me feel like that," read her caption.

Netizens are going gaga over their pictures in Sonakshi Sinha's comment section. An Instagram user wrote, "So cute, couple goals" while adding an awestruck emoji. Another one called them "best couple" followed by red heart emojis.

One of them referred to them as "sundar (beautiful)." "Mashallah, bhaiya bhabhi," a fan commented, followed by a red heart emoji.

On October 27, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. The couple looked stunning at Kapoor's party last night. While the actress wore a white and golden suit, he sported a floral kurta with white pants.

Sonakshi and Zaheer were married in a civil ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai, after dating for seven years. The low-key ceremony was held in the presence of their respective families and close friends. The couple later threw a grand reception party for their industry colleagues in the city.

