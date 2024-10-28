Ekta Kapoor Diwali bash: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh stun in traditional outfits; Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey, Sonali Bendre make stylish entry

Diwali is just around the corner but Bollywood has already started celebrating the festival of lights. After Ramesh Taurani and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, filmmaker-producer Ekta Kapoor also hosted a star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai on October 27. At the gala, several B-town stars like Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey, and others made stylish entries.

Newly married IT couple of B-town, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal sported traditional attires as they stepped into Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party, hand-in-hand. For the starry night, the Dabangg actress donned a suit set in white and gold. With golden jutis, heavy earrings, minimal makeup, and hair left open, she rounded up her look. Her actor husband also complemented her in a floral kurta paired with white pants.

Take a look:

The most stylish filmmaker in the industry, Karan Johar made a statement at the gala in his all-black look. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director looked dapper in a stylish velvet sherwani with golden embroidery. He paired it with a pair of matching black pants and heeled boots. Don’t miss his ‘I am here to kill’ attitude.

Take a look:

Another lovely couple that is making fans gaga with their chemistry is Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Yet again, they made a head-turning entry at Ekta’s Diwali party. For the night, the stars twinned in shades of blue. While the Doctor G actress wore an electric blue saree with an embellished silver blouse with a matching handbag, her actor-producer husband rocked a navy blue kurta-pant set with a matching half jacket.

Take a look:

Next up was actor and author Sonali Bendre who aced her festive game. The senior star stood out from the crowd in her multiple-colored, printed kurta that she paired with dhoti pants and a dupatta. With a braided hair look and chunky oxidized jewelry, the senior actress made her OOTN look edgy and classy.

Take a look:

Another celebrity who didn’t disappoint his fans with his Diwali look is Vikrant Massey. The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba star looked effortlessly stylish in his white kurta-pajama set which he paired with a beige Nehru jacket and brown shoes. He also posed with Raashi Khanna at the event.

Take a look:

Other celebs who brought glamour to the event were Karishma Tanna, Karan Singh Grover, Mrunal Thakur, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan, Ekta’s father Jeetendra, her brother Tusshar Kapoor and many more.

