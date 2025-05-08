Every day is phenomenal when it is Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in the frame and these UNSEEN PICS from wedding on their anniversary are proof

It is Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s special day today as they celebrate 7 years of marriage today. This phenomenal couple never fails to make our hearts race with their mushy pictures on social media. They have had quite a journey from being lovers to better halves and now parents to a beautiful boy. Well, the actress shares a series of unseen pictures to wish her hubby on their anniversary and made sure to make him feel special with her words.

Sonam Kapoor shared several beautiful pictures on her Instagram handle. The first couple of pictures appear from her intimate wedding ceremony with Anand Ahuja. Wearing a pastel green saree, the actress looks stunning.

In the first picture, we can see her and hubby Anand carefully looking at their wedding knot being tied. Then comes a picture of them holding each other while they perform some ritual from their wedding. The third picture shows them exchanging rings.