When ‘moohfat’ Sonam Kapoor revealed real reason why hubby Anand Ahuja married her: ‘I'm not ambitious…’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The couple is celebrating the 7th year of their union today, i.e., May 8, 2025, their wedding anniversary. On this special occasion, let’s look back at a candid revelation when the actress shared the real reason her husband married her.

In an interview with Filmfare back in 2020, Sonam Kapoor spilled the beans about her love story with Anand Ahuja. She revealed that her husband loved her despite the fact that she was “nuts.” According to the actress, her husband knew who she really was and saw the person in her who spoke her mind with no filter.

“He saw the person in me and not some glamorous heroine. He saw me as Sonam, someone who’s extremely naïve and moohfat (frank). And also, someone who is the least competitive and ambitious,” she had said.

The actress went on to recall her husband’s surprised reaction to her lack of ambition. In her defense, the Raanjhana actress stated that being ambitious is not a bad thing, but she had different ambitions. She said, “I’m not ambitious to be No. 1. I’m more ambitious to do good work and work with the right people.”

The 39-year-old actress explained that she never wanted her world to become small, which often happens when one works in the film industry. She shared that she has had the same friends in the industry since the beginning, through the ups and downs, not just "fair-weather friends."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dated for a few years before eventually tying the knot on May 8, 2018, in a grand, star-studded wedding. The couple welcomed their first child, Vayu, in 2022.

For those unfamiliar, Anand Ahuja is a well-known Delhi-based billionaire businessman. He is the son of Harish Ahuja, the owner and chairman of Shahi Exports, the largest garment manufacturing company in India.

In 2012, Anand launched Bhaane, a popular clothing brand, and he is also the co-founder of VegNonVeg, India's first multi-brand sneaker store.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan . Looking ahead, she is expected to star in Battle for Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel. However, the status of the project remains unknown.

