Tumko Meri Kasam Box Office India Day 2: Adah Sharma and Anupam Kher's movie nets Rs 20 lakh after low opening day

Tumko Meri Kasam is the latest release at the box office. The courtroom drama stars Adah Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Esha Deol. The new release arrived in cinemas yesterday. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is having a slow run.

Tumko Meri Kasam Earns Rs 20 Lakh On Day 2

Backed by Indira Entertainment, Tumko Meri Kasam has been maintaining a low hold at the box office. On Day 2, Adah Sharma and Anupam Kher-starrer earned Rs 20 lakh net in India. The cume collection of Vikram Bhatt's directorial stands at Rs 35 lakh in two days.

Also starring Esha Deol, Tumko Meri Kasam had a low opening of Rs 15 lakh on Friday. The legal drama hasn't been able to generate hype around its release. Also, the makers are relying on minimal promotions.

While the team has applied BUY-ONE-GET-ONE offers for the opening weekend, it doesn't seem to be fruitful for its performance as the movie is not a preferred choice of the cinegoers. The BOGO offer is applicable on BookMyShow till Sunday. It is yet to be seen if it can boost its footfalls tomorrow.

Net India Collection Of Tumko Meri Kasam In Two Days

Days Net India Business Day 1 Rs 15 lakh Day 2 Rs 20 lakh Total Rs 35 lakh

Tumko Meri Kasam's Competitions In Hindi Markets

Tumko Meri Kasam is locking horns with two holdover releases, Chhaava and The Diplomat. Unlike these two movies, Mahesh Bhatt's presentation seems to have been also affected by the Indian Premier League which starts from today.

Tumko Meri Kasam will have another big competition, i.e. Sikandar in the second weekend. Starring Salman Khan, the film will hit the screens on March 30, 2025, coinciding with the Eid festival.

Tumko Meri Kasam In Cinemas

