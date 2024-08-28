Stree 2: Abhishek Banerjee answers if Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer's poster was inspired by Stranger Things; 'hamara to kaam hai...'

Released on August 15, Stree 2, the horror comedy continues to steal the limelight with all the buzz around. There have been discussions about credit war post the success of Stree 2, the origins behind Aparshakti Khurana singing Hello Chitti, and more. Netizens also pointed out the striking similarities between the posters of Stree 2 and Stranger Things Season 2. Now, Abhishek Banerjee has answered if the poster of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer was inspired by Stranger Things. Abhishek shared that as an actor, his job is to be on the poster.

During his recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek Banerjee was asked to comment on the poster of Stree 2 bearing an uncanny resemblance with that of Stranger Things 2.

Abhishek said, "Pata nahin, I have no idea. Ye marketing aur poster woh log kis tarah se sochte hain humein kya pata. (I have no idea how the makers plan the marketing strategies and design the posters)"

"Hum toh actor hain. Hamara toh kaam hai poster pe aana, banana thodi hai (We are actors. Our job is to be featured on the poster rather than designing it," he added.

Earlier, after the release of Stree 2, netizens were quick to notice the similarities between Stree 2 and Stranger Things' posters on social media. "The Stree 2 poster seems to have borrowed from Stranger Things 2," an X user had written.

A tweet read "Same same...but different." Another wrote, "Copy or coincidence? It looks more like a copy."

The Stree 2 makers are yet to comment on the resemblance of its poster with that of Stranger Things. For the uninitiated, Stranger Things is a science fiction television series. The first season of the series was released in 2016 and the second season premiered in 2017. After the third and fourth seasons, Stranger Things Season 5 is likely to be released in 2025. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Coming back to Stree 2, the recently released film is a sequel to Stree, a 2018 horror comedy. Both the films were helmed by filmmaker Amar Kaushik. Stree was the first installment of the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

