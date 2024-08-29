Stree 2: Aparshakti Khurana praises Akshay Kumar's comic timing in cameo; 'Wo ek scene bhi karne aate hain to...'

Akshay Kumar is a versatile actor who has been contributing to the Hindi film industry for several decades. Akshay began his career as an action star and later ventured into the comedy genre. Khiladi Kumar is often admired for his comic roles in movies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more. Aparshakti Khurana, who worked with Akshay in the recently released film, Stree 2, shared that no one can match his comic timing in the cameo of the horror comedy. Aparshakti believes that even if Akshay has one scene in a film, he performs it wholeheartedly.

During his latest conversation with Faridoon Shahryar, Aparshakti Khurana spoke about Akshay Kumar while praising the superstar over his cameo in Stree 2. He said that no one can beat Akshay's comic timing in his sequence.

Aparshakti Khurana was discussing his experience of working with Akshay Kumar in the film. The Stree 2 actor recalled that he spent around 20 days with the superstar in the US. Akshay has great energy, and discipline and has had an inspiring journey in Bollywood, Aparshakti expressed.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor continued that Akshay Kumar has kept himself "relevant" and "fit" over the years while adding that it is not a child's play. Aparshakti, who seems to be inspired by Akshay, further shared that there is so much to learn from him.

Stressing Akshay's energy on the set, Aparshakti highlighted, "Jab wo ek scene bhi karne aate hain to bhi isi energy ke saath aate hain ki wo poori film ka part hain. Itne zyaada dil ke saath aate hain (When he comes to do even a scene, he comes with the same energy that he is a part of the entire film. He comes with so much heart.)"

The 36-year-old actor feels that this is the quality that makes Akshay "different" from everyone. He believes that it is hard to predict if actors like himself can last this long in the industry as it is a difficult job.

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Aparshakti Khurana shared his opinion on Shraddha Kapoor receiving credit for the success of Stree 2. Aparshakti revealed that there is a PR game" going on of "upping and downing somebody". He added that such PR tactics shouldn't have happened at a time when the team has been celebrating the success of its release.

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar appeared in the second half of Stree 2. He plays the role of a leader at a hospital for mentally disabled patients. His character is the last living member of the Sarkata bloodline whose name remains under wraps as of now.

Stree 2, the sequel to Stree, stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The original star cast of the film reprised their roles in the recently released horror comedy. Aparshakti was cast as Vicky's friend Bittu in the series. It also featured Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.

The makers are planning to bring Stree 3 in the future. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is likely to have a solo film under the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Stree 2 was released on August 15 on the same date as of Akshay's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham-starrer Vedaa.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has movies like Welcome To The Jungle, Skyforce, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

