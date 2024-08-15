Stree 2: Varun Dhawan’s cameo in Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer gets a thumbs up from fans; Netizens call it 'paisa wasool seeti maar entry'

Spoiler Alert: The below article contains major spoilers for Stree 2

The highly anticipated Stree 2 has officially premiered today, and audiences are buzzing with excitement over the plot of this horror-comedy featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. A notable highlight of the film was the unexpected appearances by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.

After Kumar, Varun’s cameo took the internet by storm and he is getting viral on social media for his role in the film. X (formerly known as Twitter) is flooded with the appreciation tweets for Varun Dhawan. Many of them also posted entry videos and how the audience reacted to it. A moviegoer praised Dhawan and tweeted, “he got the loudest cheer ! #VarunDhawan the BHEDIYA the way he appeared on screen , total paisa wasool seeti maar entry ! #stree2”.

Similar tweets are all over social media, appreciating his performance in the horror-comedy film and people were totally in awe with Varun’s surprising performance in the film. They loved his entry in the film, his performance and his vfx transformation to a ‘bhediya’. Another moviegoer writes, “The best and Mass entry of his career ek dum full TABAHI VD rocked in #stree2”.

A Varun Dhawan fan tweeted, “The best part of the movie was when #Bhediya came to help Stree. My #varshra babies @Varun_dvn your presence always makes me excited. #Stree2Review is an entertaining movie. I was thrilled and excited while watching it.#Stree2 #ShraddhaKapoor #VarunDhawan @ShraddhaKapoor.”

Another netizen wrote, “Special cameo of #VarunDhawan in #Stree2 is also fantastic !!!! What a transformation VFX of his character from #bhediya #Stree2Review #Stree2OnAug15”

Stree 2 is the much-awaited sequel of the 2018 blockbuster film Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Amar Kaushik and is written by Niren Bhatt. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Notably, the storyline of Stree 2 continues from where the story of Stree ended.

