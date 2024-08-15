Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao says Stree ‘provided a big jump’ to everyone’s career, pins high hopes from sequel

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for the release of their movie, Stree 2 on August 15, 2024. While the two actors were promoting their upcoming horror comedy movie, Rao shared how the 2018 Amar Kaushik movie Stree proved to be a milestone movie in the careers of all the actors. During a press conference held in Delhi on Wednesday, the actor said the film about a small town terrorized by a female ghost, was released in 2018 and became an instant box office and critical hit.

He added that the film has always “given us a lot.” According to Rajkummar Rao, the first movie “provided a big jump” for everyone, including actors Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, in their film careers. While he is grateful for all the love that the audience has been pouring in on the film, he also pinned the same hopes on Stree 2.

Rao mentioned to News18 that he had a lot of fun while shooting the movie and prays that cinema lovers will also be entertained thoroughly by it and see the hard work each one of them has put into the movie. He concluded by requesting the audience to watch the film in theatres.

The actor also recently made an appearance on the show Aapka Apna Zakir wherein he spoke about his first salary and how he spent the Rs 300 that he got by being a dance tutor. During the candid chat, Rao stated that while he was in high school, he used to teach dance to a girl by going to her house for which he was paid in six Rs 50 notes. Since his family’s financial condition wasn’t good, the actor bought groceries with his first income. Additionally, he also bought ghee with the left-over movie as “it was a big deal for us to have ghee on our rotis.”

Advertisement

The Srikanth actor also revealed working at a coffee house in America. Meanwhile, Stree 2 will be locking horns at the theatre with Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer film, Khel Khel Mein.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 scores the biggest advance for an Independence Day release; Crosses Mission Mangal and Gadar 2