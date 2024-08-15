Shraddha Kapoor’s workout and diet that can keep you healthy and fit

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. She maintains a good physique and follows a balanced diet. Shraddha Kapoor’s workout routine is quite inspirational. If you are not getting any motivation, then Shraddha’s fitness routine can help you hit the gym right away. She is a home food lover and also a foodie but maintains a flexible figure and mesmerizes us in movies every time.

Shraddha Kapoor’s workout routine

In an interview, Shraddha Kapoor’s trainer Maahek Nair revealed her strict fitness routine and diet that the actress follows religiously to maintain her look.

In preparation for the movie Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Shraddha woke up at 5:30 am each day to train during their beach filming. Her workout routine included a variety of exercises such as TRX, ViPR, and a blend of Bosu ball workouts, pilates, quick explosive sprints, side runs, burpees, and lunge walks.

In an interview with TOI, the trainer shared, “For the second phase, which included a lot of beach scenes and where the abdomen had to look lean with no water retention, I incorporated meals high in fiber, moderate protein, less carbs and less fat. We also followed 14-16 hours of intermittent fasting.”

Maahek also said that Shraddha was always a lean girl and over the years they have been working together on building strength, endurance, mobility, flexibility, and balance.

In an interview with Money Control, Nair shared that they always begin with a five-minute meditation to set the mind for a great workout. This is followed by five minutes of foam-rolling, 10 minutes static stretching and 10 minutes of mobility drills. The last 25 minutes is a combination of strength and endurance workouts along with gymnastics. They close with a five-minute meditation to relax the body.

Nair accompanied Kapoor on the international leg of the shooting for the film in Spain and Mauritius. “The schedule was extremely tight with shootings and dance rehearsals. So, we would train as early as 5.30 in the morning. The extreme heat which makes you thirsty and breathless made things very challenging. But we pulled it off and stayed on our target,” Nair said.

Speaking about Shraddha’s workout routine, the actress shared that her fitness mantra revolves around consistency, balance and self-care. She believes in making fitness a part of her daily routine and prioritizing it alongside her other commitments.

She also said that she aims for a well-rounded approach that includes a combination of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises. Variety keeps her motivated and prevents boredom. Listening to her body and giving it adequate rest and recovery is equally important.

“Nourishing my body with wholesome foods and staying hydrated are key components of my fitness journey. Celebrating small victories and staying positive help me stay committed to my fitness routine. Ultimately, my fitness mantra is about finding joy in the process — embracing self-care and cultivating a healthy lifestyle that enhances both my physical and mental well-being,” Shraddha shared.

Shraddha Kapoor’s diet

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Stree 2 actress said that she eats sabjis, daal, rice, chapati, and some days she loves to have continental and Asian foods. She also makes sure she does some cardio as well because Kapoor is super strict with her diet and tries to have her dinner between 6.30 - 7.30 pm.

Later, if she gets a little hungry, she has a very small snack or some soups. “According to me the best time of the day to workout is before 6 pm and just when you have enough energy, when you are feeling like you have enough energy to go.. I stay away from aerated drinks, processed chips and deep-fried fillings,” the Aashiqui 2 actress shared.

In an interview with Femina India, Shraddha Kapoor said that her fitness routine is actually quite erratic. It's based on the film that she is doing. When she is not doing films, she engages her body by doing certain household chores such as cleaning her room, taking the ladder out, and putting things up in the cupboard.

The actress also shared, “I try to eat 1.5 hours before my workout and eat whatever I feel like but mainly some food that will give me energy. And post workout, I try to eat as much protein and vegetables as I can.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s fitness tips

Shraddha shared her fitness tips through various Instagram posts. She said that fitness is fun. Dancing can be the ultimate endorphin rush as she shared once, “I shut myself in a room, play loud music and dance for hours till my feet give up.” Shraddha’s fitness-related posts teach us that it is important to warm up, and Pre- and post-workout meals are key.

If you want to stay fit and healthy and gain a flexible figure like Shraddha Kapoor, then start working out and maintaining a balanced diet.

