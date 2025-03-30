Student Of The Year 3: Shanaya Kapoor to romance THIS TV star in Karan Johar’s romantic drama? Here’s what we know

The much-anticipated third installment of Student of the Year is in the works, and casting updates concerning the OTT endeavor keep making waves every now and then. While it was recently confirmed that Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, will be playing the female lead, News18 has reported details about one of the male leads of Karan Johar’s upcoming project.

According to the publication’s sources, TV actor Tusharr Khanna auditioned for one of Shanaya Kapoor’s counterparts and he is being considered by the makers. If finalized, Tusharr will romance Kapoor alongside another male lead yet to be confirmed.

“Auditions for the male lead have been happening for a long time now. Tusharr also auditioned, and it went well. The casting team is impressed and is considering signing him as one of the male leads. But nothing has been finalized as of now,” News18 insider revealed.

When contacted for a comment by the outlet, Khanna reportedly chose to maintain ambiguity.

For those uninitiated, Tusharr is known for his work on the small screen in shows like Naagin and Piya Albela. He made his Bollywood debut last year with Starfish, but the film did not perform well at the box office. If cast in the beloved franchise, it could be a major breakthrough in his career, given that Karan Johar and Dharma Productions are backing it.

The Student of the Year franchise has been instrumental in launching multiple talents in Bollywood. The first film, released in 2012, marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, all of whom are now A-list stars in the industry. The sequel, Student of the Year 2, was released in 2019 and featured Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Tiger Shroff. While Shroff was not a new launch, the actresses were. Aditya Seal also appeared in a significant role in the film.

Last year, Johar celebrated 12 years of Student of the Year with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. “Let’s start with… there’s something about ‘today,’ something very special!!! 12 years, and I look back at the film I embarked on solely to have the best time of my life. And best time, it was! #SOTY,” he wrote.