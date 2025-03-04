EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria to come together for Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal’s song; DEETS
Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria are two B-town youngsters, the audience can’t wait to see them on-screen. Well, if you’re also someone who thinks they would look amazing together, then you’re in for a surprise. Well, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ishaan and Tara are going to feature together in the upcoming song sung by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal.
After much anticipation, it has been revealed that Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria will be featuring in an upcoming song sung by Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal. The romantic track, produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF, has been shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir. Well, the track is all set to release on March 7, 2025.
With Rito Riba’s soulful voice, Shreya Ghoshal’s magic, and the on-screen chemistry of Ishaan and Tara, the song promises to be a visual and musical delight. The picturesque locations of Kashmir add to the grandeur, making it one of the most awaited music videos of the year.
Talking about the project, popular singer Rito Riba shared, “This song is really special to me. Working with Shreya Ma’am has been a dream come true, and having Ishaan and Tara bring the song to life on screen is incredible. Huge thanks to Anshul sir for making this happen!”
Fans are eagerly counting days for the song’s release, expecting a perfect blend of melody, emotions, and stunning visuals.
