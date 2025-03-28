Alia Bhatt reveals one thing she dislikes being told the most; ‘It would be terrifying to…’

Alia Bhatt is one of Bollywood's most versatile and successful actors, known for seamlessly transitioning between commercial entertainers and critically acclaimed films. She made her debut with Student of the Year, a glamorous high-school drama, but quickly proved her mettle by taking on complex roles in films like Highway. While the actress has undoubtedly evolved on screen over the years, one thing she dislikes is people telling her that she has changed. Alia believes it would be terrifying to remain the same person forever.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Alia Bhatt was asked about the one thing she dislikes hearing the most. She responded, “One thing that I dislike people saying to me is, ‘Ae, you’ve changed.’ And to me, that’s like, okay, I think that’s good. It would be terrifying to be the same person that you were when you were 16 years old. Change is good."

​Alia Bhatt has openly discussed her evolution as an actor, highlighting the significant growth she has experienced since her debut. Reflecting on her journey, she noted a transformation in both her personal and professional life in a chat with Indian Express, stating, "I felt a change in my personality and I also feel the growth as an actor."

Bhatt credits much of her development to collaborations with esteemed directors. She acknowledged learning about decorum, behavior, respect, and understanding from Karan Johar, while from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she gained insights into imagination and the courage to embrace the freedom that comes with performing before the camera.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Alpha alongside Sharvari. The Yash Raj Films spy thriller is directed by Shiv Rawail and is set to hit theaters on the occasion of Christmas 2025.

Alpha is touted to be an intense action thriller. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War lined up, where she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The period drama is scheduled for release in March 2026 and is expected to clash at the box office with Yash's Toxic.