Suniel Shetty shares beautiful PICS to celebrate 42nd anniversary with wife Mana giving major couple goals; daughter Athiya calls them ‘definition of love’

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty is marking a special milestone today, celebrating his 42nd anniversary with wife Mana Shetty today (December 25). To commemorate the occasion, he shared some heartwarming pictures, setting major couple goals. Their daughter, Athiya Shetty, also joined in the celebrations, calling them her ‘definition of love’—and we couldn’t agree more!

Taking to Instagram, Suniel Shetty shared two adorable pics to wish wife Mana Shetty on their 42nd anniversary, and we can’t stop gushing over them. The first photo, taken from behind, shows the couple walking hand-in-hand through a garden, still strolling together after all these years of marriage—a relationship goal for anyone!

The second picture, also taken from behind, captures them climbing stairs hand in hand, giving us all the major couple goals. The actor captioned the post, “Happy 42nd anniversary to us wifey.”

As soon as the actor shared the heartfelt pictures, fans flooded the post with warm wishes. Their daughter, Athiya Shetty, dropped a heart emoji in the comments.

She also took to Instagram Stories to wish her parents, sharing a monochromatic picture from their engagement ceremony, where Mana is seen placing a ring on Suniel’s finger. The couple is also wearing garlands in the beautiful moment. Athiya captioned the photo, “My definition of love. Happy Anniversary!”

Earlier, in a candid interview on comedian Bharti Singh’s podcast, Suniel revealed that his mother initially disapproved of his relationship with Mana Shetty and was against their marriage. However, the actor was firm in his decision and made it clear to his mother that he couldn’t marry anyone else, as he felt it would ruin the lives of two women.

The Welcome To The Jungle actor explained that he had been with her for nearly a decade, and every time his mother brought up marriage, he would remind her that marrying someone else would not only harm his own life but also that of another woman. He made it clear that while he wouldn’t go against his mother’s wishes, he was equally resolute about not marrying anyone else.

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty got married on December 25, 1991, after being in a relationship for nine years. They welcomed their daughter, Athiya, in 1992, followed by their son, Ahan, in 1995.

