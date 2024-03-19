Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Sushmita Sen, Manoj Bajpayee win Best Actor Jury OTT for Taali, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

March 18th marks a big day for Pinkvilla, as it is back with the third edition of its Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. After two successful editions, the third time was only bigger and better. From Kiara Advani to Akshay Kumar to Shraddha Kapoor and many more, the night was graced by a lot of Bollywood biggies, and it surely became one of the most memorable nights.

Many prominent names were honored in several categories, one of which was Best Actor Male and Female Jury in the OTT section. Manoj Bajpayee received the Best Actor Male award, and Sushmita Sen received the Best Actor Female award.

Best Actor Male Jury (OTT)

Manoj Bajpayee won this prestigious award for his brilliant performance in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The actor plays the role of a lawyer who fights the case of a victim of a s*xual assault by going against a powerful godman. The movie, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, was praised for its content, and the powerful acting of the stars made sure that this film hit the right chords.

Best Actor Female Jury (OTT)

The winner for this segment was none other than Sushmita Sen. Her remarkable performance in Taali surely made it a must-watch for everyone. Be it her body language or her voice modulation, everything was just perfect. The award was presented by The Gift Studio, Atul Agnihotri, and Rajiv Bhatia at the illustrious Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards!

Advertisement

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Akshay Kumar arrives; sits with Tiger Shroff, Sushmita Sen, Vaani Kapoor-Disha Patani