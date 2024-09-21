5 must-watch Tabu movies on Netflix that highlight her acting mastery

Tabu, known for her versatility and powerful performances, has an impressive lineup of films available on Netflix that showcase her range as an actress. From intense dramas to gripping thrillers, her roles highlight her ability to dive into complex characters with depth and authenticity.

Whether she plays a loving mother, a cunning antagonist, or a conflicted woman, each performance reflects her mastery of the craft. For fans of compelling storytelling and unforgettable acting, Tabu's films on Netflix offer a perfect opportunity to explore the work of one of Indian cinema's most respected and acclaimed stars.

5 best Tabu movies on Netflix that prove why she is class apart

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Cast: Salman Khan, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 1999

Hum Saath Saath Hain, directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, is a family drama that celebrates unity, love, and traditional Indian values. The film follows the lives of four siblings and their close-knit family as they navigate personal challenges, misunderstandings, and relationships. Their bond is tested when family dynamics shift after the elder brother's marriage.

Tabu plays Sadhana, the kind and supportive wife of the eldest brother, Vivek. Her character is the epitome of grace and compassion, playing a crucial role in maintaining harmony in the family and helping resolve the conflicts that arise within.

Fitoor

Cast: Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, Lara Dutta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Akshay Oberoi

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2016

Advertisement

Fitoor is a 2016 romantic drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor, inspired by Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. The film follows the passionate love story between Noor, a young artist, and Firdaus, a wealthy woman, set against the backdrop of Kashmir. Their love faces challenges due to class differences and emotional conflicts.

Tabu plays the role of Begum Hazrat, a wealthy, emotionally scarred woman who manipulates the lives of the main characters. Her character, based on Dickens' Miss Havisham, adds depth and tragedy, making her a pivotal force driving the emotional turmoil in the story.

Haider

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Action

Release Year: 2014

Haider, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, set in conflict-ridden Kashmir. The film follows Haider, a young man who returns home to find his father missing, suspected of being taken by the military. As he seeks answers, he becomes entangled in political intrigue and family betrayal.

Advertisement

Tabu portrays Ghazala, Haider's mother, a character inspired by Queen Gertrude in Hamlet. Her complex role embodies guilt, love, and manipulation, as she is torn between her son and her new husband, adding emotional depth to the film's tragic narrative.

Kuttey

Cast: Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhikka Madan, Kumud Mishra, Konkona Sen Sharma

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Action

Release Year: 2023

Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, is a dark comedy thriller centered around a group of characters who cross paths in a chaotic hunt for a van filled with cash. Set in a gritty, crime-filled world, the film explores themes of greed, betrayal, and survival as multiple players scheme against each other in a dog-eat-dog scenario.

Tabu plays Pammi Sandhu, a tough and shrewd cop, whose no-nonsense attitude and manipulative tactics make her a key player in the escalating chaos. Her portrayal adds grit and unpredictability to the film’s fast-paced, tension-filled narrative.

Advertisement

House of Spies

Cast: Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthu, Shataf Fitar

IMDB Rating:

Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller

Release Year: 2023

House of Spies is an espionage thriller directed by Tabrez Noorani. Set against the backdrop of international intrigue, the movie delves into a high-stakes operation where a covert group of spies uncovers a global conspiracy that threatens world security. As the plot twists through deception and betrayal, the characters must navigate shifting alliances to complete their mission.

Tabu plays a pivotal role as the enigmatic leader of the spy network, whose intelligence and strategic thinking drive the operation. Her character’s sharp instincts and authority add depth to the film’s suspenseful and action-packed storyline.

In conclusion, Tabu's diverse filmography on Netflix is a testament to her exceptional talent and enduring appeal. Her ability to bring depth, emotion, and nuance to every role makes her performances truly captivating. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to her work, these films offer a glimpse into why Tabu remains one of the most respected and versatile actresses in Indian cinema.

Exploring her movies on Netflix is not just an entertaining experience but also a masterclass in acting, leaving audiences with memorable performances that resonate long after the credits roll.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Baby John: Varun Dhawan drops heartfelt birthday wish for ‘hardest worker’ and ‘leader’ Atlee; see PIC