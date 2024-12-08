Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan play dumb charades in Soha Ali Khan’s special birthday post for Sharmila Tagore; Jeh and Taimur steal the show

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her 79th birthday today, i.e., December 8, 2024. On the special occasion, the loving daughter-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, posted an endearing birthday wish for her. Meanwhile, her daughter Soha Ali Khan, not staying behind, posted a wholesome wish, which included a cute video with the entire Pataudi family enjoying dumb charades.

Soha Ali Khan shared a series of adorable pictures featuring birthday girl Sharmila Tagore, followed by other family members on Instagram. The post began with Soha planting a sweet kiss on her mother’s head, followed by a cute picture of her daughter, Inaaya, and Tagore sharing a warm hug.

The third picture was an endearing one, with Saif Ali Khan planting a kiss on his mother’s head. The fourth image featured Tagore enjoying her beverage while Kareena Kapoor was sitting beside her, and the duo posed for a sweet click. The next couple of pictures featured Saba Pataudi with her mother and a solo photo of the birthday girl enjoying her coconut water.

The birthday post concluded with a rather amusing yet wholesome video as the entire Pataudi family was seen enjoying dumb charades. In the video, we can see Bebo, Saif, Saba, Inaaya, Sharmila Tagore, and more. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu was seen enacting, and Jeh was actively guessing, while Taimur seemed busy with his art book and Saif observed Kemmu.

"Happy birthday, my Amma," followed by a red-heart emoji, the post was captioned.

It was just a few minutes back that Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared an endearing birthday wish for her mother-in-law. The series of pictures featured her with the birthday girl and a special picture with Jeh.

"Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law Just the Best," she wrote in the caption.

Legendary actress Sharmila Tagore is known for her notable contribution to Indian cinema with her presence in several remarkable movies. Her illustrious career boasts of movies like Kashmir Ki Kali, An Evening in Paris, Aradhana, Amar Prem, and many more. She was last seen in the National Award-winning film Gulmohar, which was released last year in 2023.

