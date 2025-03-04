Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's relationship timeline amid breakup news; first date to wedding rumors

Once a power couple adored by fans, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made headlines for their affectionate chemistry and relationship goals. Whispers of their wedding had even begun to circulate. However, in a surprising turn of events, we have exclusively learned that the duo quietly parted ways a few weeks ago.

Despite ending their romantic journey, the two continue to share mutual admiration and respect. A close source revealed, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules." While this news comes as a shock to many, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit their relationship timeline.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship timeline

1. Dating rumors first surfaced in December 2022, sparked by a viral video from a New Year's Eve party in Goa. The clip, which allegedly captured Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay sharing a kiss as fireworks welcomed 2023, set social media abuzz.

2. Even before this, their frequent public appearances, including Vijay Varma attending Tamannaah’s birthday celebration, hinted at something beyond friendship.

3. The two were spotted together multiple times in early 2023. From cozy drives around Mumbai to stepping out hand-in-hand, their growing bond was evident.

Advertisement

4. On Valentine’s Day, the Jaane Jaan actor shared a cryptic Instagram post, a picture of two pairs of feet facing each other, accompanied only by a red heart emoji, further fueling speculation.

5. While the world speculated, the Stree 2 actress remained tight-lipped. During a conversation with Hindustan Times in March 2023, she downplayed the rumors, stating, “We have done a film together. Such rumors keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.” However, their continued public outings suggested otherwise.

6. It wasn’t until months later that Tamannaah Bhatia finally acknowledged her relationship with Vijay. In a candid interview with Film Companion, she admitted, "He’s my happy place."

7. Later, in a conversation with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Vijay, too, later shared how their romance blossomed post-Lust Stories 2, revealing that it took him nearly a month to ask her out on their first date.

Advertisement

He said, "Lust Stories was a cupid but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. There was discussion of a wrap party happening but it never happened. So, we wanted to have a wrap party and so only four people showed up. That day I feel like I told her that I want to hang out more with you. Then it took me 20-25 days for the first date to happen after that."

8. A report in 123Telugu suggested that Tamannaah and Vijay were planning to marry in 2025 and had even begun looking for a dream home together.

9. The actress, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, had hinted at the possibility of marriage, saying, "Why not?"

10. However, as fate would have it, the love story took an unforeseen turn, leading to their recent breakup. Though no longer a couple, the respect and fondness they share for each other remain unchanged.

Advertisement

While their chapter as a romantic pair has closed, their journey together will always be remembered by fans who rooted for their love.