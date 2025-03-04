Bollywood Newswrap, March 4: Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief’s release date to Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma break up
We’re back again with the top headlines of the day! Today, March 4, 2025, witnessed several events that stirred the internet. From Shah Rukh Khan attending Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s wedding reception to Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma calling it quits, here’s a roundup of the top headlines to keep you informed about all the major updates of the day.
1. Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief’s release date revealed
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief will release on March 27, 2025, on Netflix. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the upcoming film also features Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in the key roles.
2. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma call it quits
After dating for a couple of years, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have mutually decided to part ways. A source close to the couple exclusively shared with us that both the actors had broken up weeks ago. However, going further, they would remain good friends and are currently working hard in their respective schedules.
3. Shah Rukh Khan attends Ashutosh Gowariker’s son’s wedding reception
A series of pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan went viral on the internet as he attended the wedding reception of his Swades director, Ashutosh Gowariker’s son Konark Gowariker. In one of the viral pictures, he also posed with the newlyweds.
4. Shakti Kapoor sells an apartment worth Rs. 6.11 crore gifted by Shraddha Kapoor
Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor sold an apartment gifted by his daughter and actress Shraddha Kapoor in the Silver Beach Heaven Co-operative Society, situated in Juhu, Mumbai, for Rs. 6.11 crore. As per Inspector General of Registration, Kapoor’s apartment is positioned on the first floor of the building and has a built-up area of 881 square feet.
5. Katrina Kaif’s picture from Maha Kumbh goes viral
Days after Katrina Kaif’s holy visit to Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, the actress’ unseen picture took over the internet. In the viral picture, the actress was seen posing with a person at the Maha Kumbh.
