Teachers' Day 2024: Kriti Sanon calls her mother 'the best'; Kajol says her mom Tanuja ‘gave me all the lessons’

Kajol and Kriti Sanon are two incredibly talented actors who have proven their mettle in the Indian film industry. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star has been in the industry for decades, making her presence felt with the commendable films she delivers every year. Kriti, on the other hand, has worked hard to build her career and has struggled to climb the ladder of success. Both of these artists, however, credit their respective mothers for guiding them like mentors. Hence, they extended their love to their moms on Teachers’ Day, 2024.

The Fanaa actress, Kajol took to her Instagram and dropped an image from the archives. The monochrome photo features her mother, veteran actress Tanuja from the earlier days. Kajol also made an appearance in the happy frame, sitting on her mom’s shoulders.

Sharing more about the wholesome memory and the image, she wrote, “To the two biggest teachers of my life … my mom who gave me all the lessons and the child me who learnt them in her own way.. stumbling and falling and misunderstanding and experiencing .. I can see u both so much clearer now. #happyteachersday #firstteacher #motherknowsbest"

Take a look:

Following suit, National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon lauded her mother, Geeta Sanon for being the best teacher in her life. The Mimi star reposted a picture of her mom posted by a fan club which read ‘Happy Teachers Day Geeta Ma’am’. Expressing her admiration for the most important woman in her life, Kriti penned, “Happy Teachers Day to the best teacher in my life.”

Parineeti Chopra also celebrated the day with her mom but with a twist. While Kriti and Kajol credited their moms, Pari’s mom said in a post that she learned a lot from her kids. Reena Malhotra Chopra shared in her Instagram stories, “Happy Teachers’ Day to my children. You have taught me a lot.” The Amar Singh Chamkila actress shared Reena’s post on her social media with a funny emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol and Kriti Sanon will be next seen together in the upcoming film, Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. They first worked together on Dilwale.

