Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 5 reasons to watch Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s romance drama

The romantic drama titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is poised to make its long-awaited release in theaters on February 9. This film marks the first time Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are sharing the screen in lead roles. Veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the romantic world ruled by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The sizzling chemistry between both the leads is a perfect blend of humor, romance, and entertainment.

The film is rightly billed as an ‘Impossible Love Story’ as Kriti Sanon takes up the role of a robot. The audience is in for an unusual love story between a happy-go-lucky boy and a robot. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that fans are eager to see Shahid as a chocolate boy after a long time in a great romantic comedy-drama.

Before the film hits theaters, we present you with five enthralling reasons why you should not miss experiencing Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah's directorial.

1. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon unite for the first time in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration on screen. The trailer also shows the dynamic chemistry between the two. This film will showcase their hot chemistry on the big screen.

During the trailer launch event of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon shared that she had been dying to do a romantic film. The actress added, "We (she and Shahid Kapoor) were supposed to work together about like 8 years ago and it didn't happen. I think there is right timing for everything and this film (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya) does full justice." Opening about the film, Kriti said that it is funny and quirky. Talking about her robotic character, Sanon shared, "This robot is also extremely funny but... it's a love story."

2. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's dance moves in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The second attraction to the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has to be Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's dance moves. Both actors are well-known for their dancing prowess. Fans also cannot wait to see Shahid returning to the dance floor for the film. The makers have already given a glimpse of Kapoor dancing in the film's songs like Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, Akhiyaan Gulaab, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title track.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the lead actors were asked what the vibe was like when they were shooting for the dance numbers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Shahid instantly replied, "competitive," whereas Kriti Sanon said, "I was very nervous. I'll be very honest.” Shahid further praised Kriti for her incredible thumkas. “It was competitive. Kriti was like 'ye karke dikha tu'. You know her thumka is the best. You are very good with it."

3. Songs of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

To date, the makers have shared four tracks from the film. The music of the film is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Sachin-Jigar and Mitraz.

The first track titled Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is an adaptation of a Rajasthani song of the same name and was released on January 12, 2024. The song's lyrics are by Neeraj Rajawat, and it is sung by Tanishk Bagchi and Romy.

The second single called Akhiyaan Gulaab is a remake of Gulaab by Mitraz and was released on January 24, 2024. Mitraz contributed the lyrics and also lent his voice to the song.

The third and title track Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a remake of the song Teri Baaton from the 2004 album Storyteller by the Canadian singer Raghav. The lyrics for the song are by Tanishk Bagchi and it is sung by Raghav, Tanishk, and Asees Kaur.

Lastly, the fourth track titled Tum Se was released on February 2, 2024. The lyrics for the song are given by Indraneel and Sachin-Jigar, Varun jain, and Raghav Chaitanya lent their voices.

4. Kriti Sanon's robotic character and a unique storyline

The national-award-winning actress Kriti Sanon is the first female actress in Bollywood to portray a robot on the silver screen. She will be playing the role of Sifra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, who falls in love with Aryan (Shahid Kapoor).

As for the story, Shahid's character Aryan struggles to find an ideal life partner until he encounters Sifra, a seemingly perfect girl, during a work assignment in the US. As he falls in love with her, he soon realizes the implausibility of their love story—Sifra is, in fact, a robot. We need to wait to see if a connection between a human and a robot overcomes these challenges and culminates in an impossible love story.

5. Stellar ensemble cast of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the cast of the film boasts an ensemble including Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, and Ashish Verma among others. Anubha Fatehpura and Arjun Panchal will also be seen in key roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is set to hit theaters on February 9, 2024.

