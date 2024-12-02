The battle for credit: Do timeless songs owe their success to the singer or the actor? OPINION

The key highlight of global sensation Dua Lipa’s concert in Mumbai was her performance of a mashup of her super hit track, Levitating, and the Baazigar song Woh Ladki Jo. While the internet went gaga over it, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son lashed out over the omission of his father’s contribution and the focus on Shah Rukh Khan’s name. This got me thinking: is it the singer or the actor who truly deserves credit for a super hit track?

In my opinion, Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s son pointing out the lack of recognition for his father and music composer Anu Malik is not wrong. After all, it is the melodious voice of the veteran singer blended with the iconic composition by the one-of-a-kind composer that made the song memorable. But is this phenomenon something new?

It is, in fact, a bitter truth that an extremely talented singer’s contribution is often overshadowed by a superstar’s stardom. While every artist behind the scenes equally deserves recognition, there’s no denying that, without these superstars, the songs might not have achieved the iconic status they enjoy today.

Dua Lipa admitting to being a Shah Rukh Khan fan speaks volumes about his global fandom, which plays a significant role in making him the face of such songs. No wonder, there was a time when Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Shah Rukh Khan were considered a match made in heaven for the magic they created with their collaborations. However, this debate isn’t just about these two but about the industry in general.

Take Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar, for instance. The movie had an impeccable background score composed by AR Rahman and vocals by the legendary Mohit Chauhan. While we can all agree (or agree to disagree), it was Ranbir Kapoor’s performance that elevated the project to a cult status.

Consider the iconic scene where Ranbir gets lost in Kun Faaya Kun—a moment that added another layer of spiritual emotion because of the visual medium—or his aggressive and compelling performance in Sadda Haqq. How can we not acknowledge the actor’s contribution here?

For me, hands down, the singer, lyricist, composer, and everyone involved in the making of a project behind the camera deserve credit. But let's not ignore the fact that an actor adds relatability and visual recall value. It’s teamwork, and both elements are incomplete without each other.

