The Royals song Tu Tu Hai Wahi OUT: Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter show off dance moves in this classic reimagined track

The first song from Netflix’s upcoming web series The Royals has been released. It's a remake of the classic Bollywood track Tu Tu Hai Wahi. The song features actors Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar showing off their dance moves. The track is a remake sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Jonita Gandhi.

The music video is set against the backdrop of a party scene where Ishaan Khatter's character meets Bhumi Pednekar's, and the two are seen enjoying the celebration and dancing together.

Listen to the full song here:

The teaser for the series was unveiled earlier this year as part of Netflix’s 2025 content slate. The recently shared poster highlights the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors as they share a close, intimate moment. It has also been confirmed that the much-anticipated series will premiere on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

The post was captioned, "It was accompanied by a caption that read, "A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari Royal mess, ya shahi love story? Watch The Royals, out 9 May, only on Netflix."

The Royals is a lighthearted romantic comedy set within the enchanting world of palace life, offering a unique perspective on love between two very different worlds. The series promises to be an enjoyable watch, with the two contrasting realms creating sparks and tensions as they come together.

Earlier, in an official statement shared, Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy stated, “The Royals being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today’s startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine.”

The Royals, developed and written by Neha Veena Sharma, is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The series is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, with Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

The show also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny in key roles. Notably, it marks the acting comeback of the iconic actress Zeenat Aman.

