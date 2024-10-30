THROWBACK: When Abhishek Bachchan strongly reacted to divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai: ‘Let me know when I’m getting ready-married too?’

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have long been regarded as one of Bollywood’s most beloved pairs. Recently, whispers have surfaced suggesting that their marriage is in deep trouble. In the midst of this speculation, let’s rewind to a moment when Abhishek responded to divorce gossip with a heavy dose of sarcasm, a reaction that truly encapsulates the couple's approach to handling unfounded claims.

In 2014, similar whispers surfaced about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship facing difficulties, sparking speculation of a potential split. True to his witty nature, the actor took to Twitter to set the record straight, addressing the swirling divorce rumors with a clever twist.

He quipped, "Ok. So I believe I’m getting divorced. Thanks for letting me know! Will you let me know when I’m getting remarried too? Thanks. #muppets.” His humorous response not only highlighted the absurdity of the rumors but also showcased his knack for turning gossip into a lighthearted moment.

Beyond his witty exchanges on social media, the Dasvi actor also addressed the rumors during an interview with Filmfare around the same time. He emphasized that he and Aishwarya wouldn’t let outside influences dictate their lives. He expressed confidence in the strength of their bond, affirming that both of them understand the depth of their love for each other.

Abhishek Bachchan remarked that if anyone chose to twist the narrative for their own benefit, that was their prerogative. As a public figure, he acknowledged the challenge of satisfying media expectations, firmly stating that the course of his marriage and personal life wouldn't be determined by public speculation.

Just a few days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in a heartwarming photo celebrating her cousin Sagar Shetty's birthday, accompanied by her mother and daughter. However, the noticeable absence of her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, fueled speculation about their relationship and his whereabouts.

Recent reports clarified that the Dasvi star was actually in Bhopal visiting his grandmother, Indira Bhaduri. For those who may not know, Bhaduri, who is Jaya Bachchan's mother, has been hospitalized due to health issues.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has delivered numerous box office successes over the years, starring in popular films such as the Dhoom series, Housefull 3, Refugee, Dostana, and Happy New Year. His most recent appearance was in the 2023 film Ghoomer.

Looking ahead, the talented actor has an exciting lineup of projects, including Be Happy, Housefull 5, and I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

