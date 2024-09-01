THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra left everyone speechless on being asked if she wanted to play Deepika Padukone’s Mastani in Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani brought two leading actresses, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone together in 2015. While Priyanka played the role of Peshwa Bajirao's first wife, Kashibai, Deepika was cast in her titular role, his second wife, Mastani. Despite having less screen time, PeeCee brought grace to her character with her acting prowess. "Aap humse hamari zindagi maang lete, hum khushi-khushi de dete, par aapne toh humse hamara guroor hi chheen lia." Remember? Priyanka once left everyone speechless when quizzed about her wish to play Mastani in the film.

During her interaction with reporters at an award show in 2016, Priyanka Chopra was asked if she insisted Bhansali to play Deepika Padukone's role in Bajirao Mastani. PeeCee stated that her residence is filled with flowers suggesting her appreciation for Kashibai's role.

"Aapne film dekhi hai? Toh main kyun karti? Kashi pasand aayi? Mera ghar dekhna, garden ban gaya hai! (Have you watched the film? Why would I play Mastani? Did you like Kashi? You should have a look in my house, it has become garden)," the Desi Girl said.

During an old interview with Film Companion, Ranveer Singh, who played the lead role of Peshwa Bajirao, revealed that Priyanka Chopra cried on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer shared that PeeCee wanted to quit the movie on the third day of the shoot as the actress wasn't prepared for Bhansali's "unique" style of direction.

The actor recalled witnessing Priyanka "out of whack" for the first time and that the actress was concerned about not shooting a single shot till 9 pm. On Day 3, Priyanka initially decided to quit and go home.

Priyanka recently visited India for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities and promoted her Marathi production, Paani. PeeCee jetted off from Mumbai airport on August 27. She bid adieu to the city after catching her flight.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film, The Bluff in America. Priyanka also has an action-comedy, Head of State, in her kitty which co-stars John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid.

