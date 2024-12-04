THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor recalled his father Rishi Kapoor’s hilarious reaction to Rockstar's ending

Ranbir Kapoor is an equally talented and gifted actor, just like his late father Rishi Kapoor. While the father and son shared the love for cinema, they barely discussed each other’s work. In fact, the veteran star was someone who rarely lauded his son on his face for the work he had done. In an old interview, the Animal actor recalled his father’s hilarious reaction to Rockstar's ending.

Ranbir Kapoor was in a conversation with Film Companion Studios, talking about his filmography and the highs and lows he faced over the past years. During the chat, Anupama Chopra spoke about Rishi Kapoor’s overwhelming reaction when director Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra showed him the trailer of Sanju.

Rishi ji was teary-eyed on seeing the epic performance of his son in the movie. When asked how did he feel when his father cried on watching his craft in the movie, Ranbir stated that he never really expressed what he felt about his work. He went down memory lane to the time when Rockstar had released.

Back then, the late actor called his son and asked him if the heroine passed away or came back in the film. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star clarified his father’s confusion and stated that she was no more and it was her spirit which came on stage. Upon hearing this, Rishi Kapoor replied, “Ya okay, bye” and he hung up the phone.

Advertisement

Ranbir further stated that when Rajkumar Hirani sent the emotional video to him, he felt great. When asked if they ever talked about the clip at home, Alia Bhatt’s husband said that post that video, it’s not even mentioned in his household.

Moreover, when the 102 Not Out actor saw Barfi, he called his son a couple of days before the film released and told him that he can do acting well but suggested Ranbir to stop doing such ‘arty films’. “So, he is a hard critic to impress,” stated the Shamshera star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Ramayana: Part 1. He will also be seen in Love & War.

ALSO READ: Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali his ‘godfather’; expresses excitement to collaborate with him after 17 years