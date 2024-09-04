THROWBACK: When Saif Ali Khan sent a note to ex-wife Amrita Singh before marrying Kareena Kapoor; Sara Ali Khan had THIS reaction

Saif Ali Khan is making headlines for his next release Devara these days. Let’s take you down the memory lane when the actor revealed sending a special note to ex-wife Amrita Singh, before going for his second wedding with actor Kareena Kapoor.

Back in 2018, Saif Ali Khan graced Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6 along with his daughter-actor Sara Ali Khan. While talking about his second wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Sacred Games actor underlined sending a handwritten note full of good wishes to his ex-wife. “When I was getting married to Kareena, for some reason, before going down, I wrote a note to Amrita, and I said, you know this is a new chapter starting, and we've had our history and everything,” said Saif.

Further, the actor added that it was something along the lines of good wishes for both of their futures and then talked about getting a call from Sara Ali Khan. Saif mentioned Sara's reaction: "You know I was coming anyway, but now I'm coming with a happy heart.”

Elaborating on the same, Sara, sitting next to him on the KWK couch, revealed that her mother dressed her up for her father's second wedding. “I must tell you that mom dressed me for my father's wedding.”

For the uninitiated, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh parted ways in 2004 after 13 years of marriage. The duo has two children- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Vikram Vedha actor later tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor in 2012 after dating a couple of years. The Bollywood couple have two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan together.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Devara, co-starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. In addition, the actor will be seen in Sidharth Malhotra’s Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter. Saif is also locking horns with Ramesh Taurani to mark his comeback to the Race franchise in the fourth instalment.