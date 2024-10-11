THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Saif Ali Khan revealed 'what a main lead has to do little extra'

Saif Ali Khan, who was recently seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Nikkhil Advani's directorial venture, Kal Ho Naa Ho. Saif was the second lead in the 2003 film which also co-starred Preity Zinta. SRK's Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Saif Ali Khan once revealed that the superstar was quite responsible on the set. Saif shared that he realized that the main lead has to do a "little extra" on the set.

During an interview with Film Companion in 2018, Saif Ali Khan shared the experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Saif recalled how SRK was quite supportive of the production unit during the making of the 2003 film.

"I just finished doing Kal Ho Naa Ho. (I was) working very closely with Shah Rukh Khan and I kind of got an idea what a main lead has to do little extra...be supportive to production and you general demeanour and aura and your whole energy has to shoulder the production on-screen and off-screen," Saif said.

The Devara actor remembered that when Shah Rukh used to arrive on the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho, he would come with responsibility as a superstar. Saif continued that the whole cast and crew used to look at him and how he carried Advani's directorial on his shoulders.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor recalled that he witnessed Shah Rukh sorting out "production issues" and other troubles on the set. Saif added that King Khan had a responsible approach during the shoot.

Before Saif, Mahima Chaudhry spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's aura while reminiscing her experience of working with him in Subhash Ghai's Pardes.

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Mahima recalled that everyone waited for SRK to arrive on the set for 20 days and when he finally came in, they "huddled around him". The Pardes actress called King Khan a "workshop".

Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kal Ho Naa Ho also starred Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Rajpal Yadav, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo and others.

