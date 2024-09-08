Himani Shivpuri admits losing out on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho because of THIS demand from Karan Johar; find out

Himani Shivpuri has featured in several big commercial movies in Hindi cinema. Her performances add a unique flavor to masala entertainers, be it Rifat Bi of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kammo Kaur of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, or Haldiram's wife, Mrs Rawat, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Himani Shivpuri recently opened up about losing out on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho as she had a demand from Karan Johar about meaty roles.

During a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan on YouTube, Himani Shivpuri shared her experience of working with Karan Johar in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Himani also revealed how the celebrated actress didn't get any Dharma offers after the 2001 film.

Himani Shivpuri recalled asking Karan to cast her in a meaty role in his future project when she was filming her sequence in K3G. Himani shared that KJo expressed gratitude for working with her after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "I told him ‘please, from next time, give me a good role’ and Karan was like 'Okay Himani ji, I gave you this role because you are my lucky mascot'," the celebrated actress said.

Himani Shivpuri continued that later she met Nikkhil Advani at a film screening wherein he asked her to be on board for Kal Ho Naa Ho. Himani then remembered asking her signing amount to late producer Yash Johar and the latter handed over a dollar to her. The actress sent her secretary to meet the makers of SRK and Preity Zinta's film, however, he was told that she had no role in the movie.

"Ek do filmein aur nikal gayi (A few more films were released), I was not called. so I was left wondering ki kya ho raha hai (what was happening)," the Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon actress recalled.

The 63-year-old actress met Karan Johar at an award show wherein she quizzed him about the makers not contacting her for the role that Nikkhil approached her for. The Kal Ho Naa Ho producer cleared the air by saying that the role wasn't good enough for her and that he would call her if he had a meaty role.

Himani Shivpuri realized that Karan Johar might have been offended by her for asking for a meaty role.

Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth and Reema Lagoo.

