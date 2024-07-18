Triptii Dimri asks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Kartik Aaryan about his lessons from women he has worked with; actor gives candid reply

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri are all set to be seen together in the upcoming much-awaited horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Apart from that, they are already gearing up to kickstart a romantic film together.

Recently when Triptii asked him about what he has learnt from his female colleagues including herself, he beautifully explained how actresses work harder than actors.

Kartik Aaryan praises his co-actresses for their hard work

In the recent episode of Be A Man Yaar, Triptii Dimri asked Kartik Aaryan what he has learnt from the women he has worked with while adorably pointing towards herself. Responding to the question, Kartik amusingly said, "Woh khud ko point kar rahi hai (She's pointing towards herself)" while adding that he's just started working with her.

But while praising all the actresses he has worked with for their hard work, Kartik said that he thinks a lot of efforts are made by his female co-stars. While mentioning that he never talked about it earlier, the young actor said they do a lot more hard work than the actors. Explaining his point, Kartik said that apart from talent and looks, they have to take care of a lot of small things like dancing in stilettos, taking care of expressions while managing their hair (when they unintentionally flip) at the same time which he can't imagine doing himself.

Kartik also added that if it happened to him, he would have been nervous on the sets and wouldn't have been able to focus on acting. Praising the female artists, he said that they have a very broad thought process and he has learnt to respect them while observing his mother, sister, and every female he has worked with.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion, the biopic of India's first paralympic gold athlete Murlikant Petkar. The film was liked by the critics as well as the audience. Now he'll be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which will have him alongside Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

