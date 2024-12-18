Triptii Dimri's ‘handstand marathon’ is all the mid-week motivation we need; is it for Arjun Ustara?

Triptii Dimri is jumping from one film to another, thanks to her memorable performances in films like Qala and Animal. After being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, she has started working on her physique probably for her next project, Arjun Ustara with Shahid Kapoor. She recently posted a clip of herself going on a 'handstand marathon.' Check it out!

Being fit and healthy is one of the key criteria for being a Bollywood star. Hence, like every other actor, Triptii Dimri spends enough time at the gym, making sure she burns all the calories. Yet again, she gave her fans a glimpse of her fitness routine, which involved going on a 'handstand marathon,' which is all the motivation we need.

In a video she posted on her Instagram stories, the Animal actress can be seen dressed in her gym outfit, sweating it out with her trainer. After taking a breather, she practices a headstand, taking the support of the wall. Her trainer wrote, "Handstand marathon today for @tripti_dimri."

Take a look:

Looking at the intense training she is undergoing, seems like she is prepping for her role in Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara with Shahid Kapoor. Dimri also took to her IG stories and dropped an image giving a glimpse of her ‘new beginnings.’

Her co-star Shahid also dropped a selfie on his gram and stated that he is “sliding into the edgy nasty gangster” of the 90s.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the pre-production of Dimri and Kapoor’s Arjun Ustara has begun, and the makers are all set to go on floors starting on January 6. An industry insider told us that a massive set is being constructed at a studio in Mumbai, bringing the film’s vision to life.

The source added, “A team of over 500 people is working to create this elaborate set-up, as the idea is to mount it on a massive scale. The makers are aiming to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the Post-Independence era.” The team is planning to bring the film to the big screen by the end of 2025.

