Udit Nayaran takes hilarious dig at his kissing controversy during Pintu Ki Pappi event; 'bahut khoobsurat title hai...'

Udit Narayan became a hot topic on social media when an old video of him kissing a fan on the lips during a live event went viral. While the internet was divided, several B-town celebs also shared their two cents on the matter. During an event of the film Pintu Ki Pappi, the singer took a hilarious dig at the controversy and asked the team, 'Udit Ki Pappi toh nhi hai?' Check it out!

Veteran Bollywood singer-composer Udit Narayan stirred social media when a video of him kissing a female fan spread like wildfire. Earlier today, he attended the grand launch and music success party of the film, Pintu Ki Pappi. While interacting with the team and the media present, the senior artist reacted to his kissing controversy in a rather hilarious manner.

In the clip, Narayan can be seen telling Ganesh Acharya, "Kya title rakha hai inhone. Title toh change kar dena chahiye aapko. Pappi toh theek hai… bahut khubsoorat title hai aapki ‘Pintu Ki Pappi’ aur… Udit Ki Pappi toh nhi hai? Ye bhi ek ittefaak hai k abhi ye release hona tha. (What a title you have given for the film. You should have at least changed the title. Pappi was fine… it's a very beautiful title 'Pintu Ki Pappi'… it's not Udit's kiss, right? This is also a coincidence that it's releasing now.)"

Udit Narayan reacts to his kissing controversy:

He further divulged that the video that went viral recently is actually two years old. “Waise 2 saal pehle ka video hai vo, Australia me jo aap dekh rahe hai. Toh badhai deta hun aapko. (By the way, that video you're watching is 2 years old from Australia. So, I congratulate you for the film.)"

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Narayan defended himself and stated, "Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hai. (We are not like this; we are decent people)." In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Bollywood actress Kunickaa Sadanand said that Udit Narayan kissed, that's alright, but he kissed on the wrong place. He should've kissed on the cheek.

