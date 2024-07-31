Ulajh: Roshan Mathew reacts to Gulshan Devaiah's 'didn't vibe' with Janhvi Kapoor statement, says THIS

Janhvi Kapoor and her fans are eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming movie Ulajh. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the spy thriller also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in the lead roles.

During an earlier interview, Devaiah stated that he doesn’t vibe with Kapoor much. Now, his co-star Mathew has reacted to the comment. Read on to know what he said!

Roshan Mathew calls Gulshan Devaiah’s statement about Janhvi Kapoor ‘a wonderful line’

The entire team of Ulajh is busy promoting the movie scheduled for a theatrical release on August 2. Roshan Mathew, who plays the role of Sebin Joseph Kutty in the film, was in an interview with The Indian Express.

It was during this chat that he reacted to his co-star Gulshan Devaiah's ‘didn't vibe’ with Janhvi Kapoor comment in an interview. Calling it “a wonderful line,” Roshan stated that the candor was so refreshing. He further added that there’s a standard set that while promoting a movie, the stars have to pretend to love each other and say only good things about their co-stars.

He also added that actors don’t correctly respond to the question ‘What were the difficulties you faced at shoot?' and that’s because “they feel the pressure to put a positive sheen on everything.”

What Gulshan Devaiah said about Janhvi Kapoor

For context, Gulshan Devaiah was in an interview with The Film Companion wherein he spoke about working with Janhvi Kapoor and said, “It’s not like we are sitting and chatting; we don't vibe at all, actually.” He even thinks that the Bawaal actress doesn’t find him funny, interesting, or anything like that.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor started the year by starring in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao. She then went on to shoot Ulajh and is currently neck-deep in promoting the upcoming film.

This year, she is also going to make her Telugu debut with the action drama film Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. alongside Saif Ali Khan. Kapoor is also working on Sunny Sansakari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan.

